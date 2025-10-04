Raiders Shake Up Roster Before Colts Game
The Las Vegas Raiders had to once again add a player to injured reserve this week after placing Kolton Miller on the list while making subsequent roster moves. On Friday, before the Raiders fly out to Indianapolis to take on the Colts, the Raiders added OLB Brennan Jackson to IR while signing wide receiver Alex Bachman to the active roster.
Brennan Jackson
Jackson was signed by the Raiders off the waiver wire on August 27th. Here's an except from that story.
On Wednesday, as Raiders' general manager John Spytek looked to supplement his roster with a late infusion of talent, he did so through the waiver wire, picking up former Los Angeles Rams 2024 fifth-round pick Brennan Jackson. Jackson, who is entering his second NFL season after a standout career at Washington State, was viewed as a potential day three gem, but due to the Rams' roster, he never got his opportunity.
Jackson has played in three games this season, recording three tackles. Jackson is currently dealing with a foot injury. It's unclear at this time if he'll return this season.
Alex Bachman
After a strong preseason with the Raiders, Bachman was signed to the team's practice squad, where he has been called up three times this season. If Bachman was to be used again, he had to be signed to the active roster, something the team finalized before their flight.
Bachman moves to the Raiders active roster after being elevated for three games this season, seeing action on both offense and special teams and recording one special teams tackle," per the Raiders Press Release. "Bachman has played in 13 career games (one start) since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has spent time with the Los Angeles Rams (2019), New York Giants (2019-2022), Houston Texans (2022-24) and Raiders (2024-25)."
"Last season, Bachman played in six games with the Raiders and made his first career start, finishing the year with a career-high three catches for 31 yards (10.3 avg.)."
"The 6-0, 190-pound receiver out of Westlake Village, Calif., played four years at Wake Forest and played in 48 career games, recording 82 receptions for 1,162 yards (14.2 avg.) and 10 touchdowns."
