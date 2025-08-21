Raiders Need To Make Cuts to This Position Group
The deadline for NFL teams to finalize their 53-man rosters takes place on August 26th, and the Las Vegas Raiders have plenty to think about. Despite a poor week two preseason performance, players like Cam Miller and Aidan O'Connell don't have to worry about their job security.
The same can't be said for other players on the Raiders roster currently, which is why the last preseason game will be so important for players fighting for a roster spot. There is one positional group that's deeper than the others for the Raiders, where they'll have to make tough decisions.
Josh Edwards, sports writer for CBS Sports, identified positional groups across NFL teams that are prime candidates for cuts, and for many players to be available on the waiver wire. For the Raiders, he believes they have an abundance of players on the defensive line and that some of them will be cut before the regular season starts.
Who Will Be Cut?
"Las Vegas drafted JJ Pegues and Tonka Hemingway before trading for Thomas Booker IV. One would believe those three players are primed to make the Week 1 roster. There are four other veterans on the roster: Adam Butler, Jonah Laulu, Leki Fotu and Keondre Coburn. The Raiders may not be able to offer starting-caliber play from those available, but there is possible depth as rosters are filled out", said Edwards.
With the Raiders cutting Christian Wilkins, they'll need all the depth they can get. Even with that, there are too many players competing for playing time, and it'll lead to at least a couple of players not getting the playing time they deserve. Who will get cut from the final roster?
I doubt their incoming rookies are at risk of being cut from their finalized roster. Pete Carroll and the rest of the Raiders coaching staff drafted them for a reason, so JJ Pegues and Tonka Hemingway's jobs are safe.
That leaves the veterans on the team, and I don't think the Raiders will want to get rid of players who could start for them. That eliminates Adam Butler and Jonah Laulu from the risk of being cut, and they traded for Thomas Booker IV with a plan in mind.
I believe the prime candidates for Raiders' defensive line players who are at risk of being cut are Leki Fotu and Keondre Coburn. Coburn is buried in the depth chart and has yet to make an impact on any team he's been on, and Booker IV could fill in for Fotu as Butler's primary backup.
