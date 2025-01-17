Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Search 2025: The Latest Developments
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for a new leader in the front office.
The Raiders opted to start over in terms of their football opeations following this year's 4-13 result, firing general manager Tom Telesco shorly after firing head coach Antonio Pierce. Now, the Raiders are looking for just the right front office executive to replace Telesco and bring the Raiders back to glory.
As the march toward the hiring continues, stick with us and bookmark this page to check back daily on the ins and outs of the Raiders' general manager search and each update that comes with it.
Buccaneers' John Spytek a Key Part of Search
Could the Raiders make Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant general manager John Spytek a top name when it comes to their search for a new general manager? He has been a part of great success in Tampa Bay's front office the last few seasons, with a Super Bowl ring to show for it.
Listen to Our Latest Update on GM Search
Listen to the latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, where we detail the latest and most important updates of the Raiders' search for their next general manager and what the path forward may look like under Mark Davis and Tom Brady.
Could Raiders Steal Rival Front Office Star?
The Raiders are set to speak with Los Angeles Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander, who is clearly one of the top pieces of the Chargers' front office alongside general manager Joe Hortiz. If the Raiders hire Alexander, then they could get a jump start on the 2025 AFC West race thanks to both an upgrade in the front office and by taking away some of the Chargers' brain trust in their own front office.
Raiders Interviewing Key AFC Rival's Executive
The Raiders are set to speak with Pittsburgh Steelers director of pro personnel Sheldon White, who has also spent time with the Detroit Lions. If the Raiders land White, they could be weakening a key rival in the AFC and in the race to the playoffs in 2025 and belong.
More From Raiders General Manager Search
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.