Raiders Didn't Draft a WR But Added Some Free Agents to the Room This Offseason
Some thought the Las Vegas Raiders could have added one more receiver to its wide receiver room through this year's NFL Draft, but that did not happen.
With Davante Adams' future with the club beyond this season uncertain, the argument made sense, but it wasn't one of the team's more prominent needs going into the draft.
Las Vegas did, however, add some free-agent wide receivers this offseason -- ones who could potentially earn a roster spot and give second-year Raider Tre Tucker a run for WR3.
The most notable was former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup, whom the Raiders signed shortly after the draft.
Gallup made 13 starts while appearing in all 17 games for Dallas last season. He tallied 418 yards and two touchdowns on 34 receptions.
Gallup, who played the first six years of his NFL career for the Cowboys, had his best season back in 2019 when he posted 1,107 yards and six touchdowns on 66 receptions in just 14 games, making a mere 12 starts.
The Raiders also signed former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton this offseason.
Guyton made three starts for the Bolts last season and played in 46 games over the last five seasons.
His best seasons were in 2020 and 2021 when he totaled 511 receiving yards and 448 receiving yards, respectively. He recorded six receiving touchdowns between those two seasons.
The Raiders most recently made a move at the wide receiver position adding free-agent wideout Alex Bachman.
Bachman hasn't had much of a chance to earn significant snaps in the NFL yet, as the former undrafted free agent has struggled with injury since entering the league in 2019. He has appeared in just four regular season games in his NFL career so far and has not played in one since Jan. 2022.
Las Vegas also added three undrafted free agents following this year's draft -- Jeff Forman of Arkansas State, Lideatrick Griffin of Mississippi State, and Ramel Keyton of Tennessee.
Griffin and Keyton each turned in 600-plus-yard-receiving campaigns for their respective programs last season. Both were great pickups after the draft who could have gone in the later rounds.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.