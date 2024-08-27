Which Raiders Have Most to Prove Entering 2024 Season
The Las Vegas Raiders are entering the 2024 season with the momentum they built at the end of the 2023 season.
However, the Raiders are not looking in their rearview mirrors but focusing on the season ahead instead. The Raiders are 0-0; many players and coaches will tell you that firsthand.
Be that as it may, the Raiders are moving forward with Antonio Pierce as their head coach because of how the team closed last season with him in charge.
The Raiders are on the verge of a pivotal season, which they hope will end with a playoff berth. A few players must help them reach that point, so they must improve their play.
The Raiders have a few players with a lot to prove in 2024. Let’s take a closer look at who they are.
Defensive end Tyree Wilson - It feels like Raider Nation has patiently waited for Wilson to break out this season.
After spending his rookie season recovering from an offseason foot injury, Wilson slowly showed flashes of the player he was supposed to be when he was selected No. 7 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Now healthy, Wilson is looking to carve out a role on the defensive line. He may struggle to earn snaps over Maxx Crosby or Malcolm Koonce, but he did find a role as an interior rusher.
This will be a big season for Wilson as he looks to impact the Silver and Black defense.
Cornerback Jakorian Bennett - Another 2023 draft selection, Bennett has all the tools to be a successful corner, and this year will be big for him.
Bennett spent much of his rookie season battling injuries but struggled in his first game action. He is now healthy and has a year as a professional under his belt.
He has been getting a lot of run as the other starting cornerback next to Jack Jones, but his job could be in flux. The Raiders have a few players who could challenge him for that spot, including Decamerion Richardson and Brandon Facyson.
Bennett must prove he can stay healthy and hold off his competitors, showing he is the Raiders’ long-term option at CB2.
Tackle Thayer Munford - Munford is expected to be the Raiders’ starting right tackle, but his job is not set in stone.
The Raiders selected Maryland tackle DJ Glaze in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Glaze earned first-team reps throughout training camp and the preseason, which could signal that Munford has a longer way to go than expected to earn the job.
Munford has more experience at the position, which he must use to hold off the rookie gunning for his spot.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.