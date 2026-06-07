With a shift to a 3-4 base defense, the Las Vegas Raiders overhauled their linebacker room this offseason.

Elandon Roberts and Devin White did a solid job last season, but with a new scheme, head coach Klint Kubiak and General Manager John Spytek knew they had to shake up the personnel in that room.

John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

So, they signed a couple of high-level performers from other teams to be the starters, hoping they can execute the new-look defense to the most efficient degree. The importance of good linebacker play can be overlooked, but not in Las Vegas.

As we continue to break down the Raiders' different position groups , what do they have in their linebacker room? Let's break down what they're working with.

The Starters: Nakobe Dean & Quay Walker

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quay Walker (7) and Nakobe Dean (17) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders' two biggest free-agent acquisitions on the defensive side of the football are former college teammates who have done some nice things in the NFL. Walker is a tackling machine, never finishing a season with fewer than 102 tackles during his four years in the league, while Dean has been excellent when he is on the field.

He has struggled with injuries. The Raiders will rely on Walker and Dean, hoping they'll both be at their best, as they'll have major roles in the defense next season. If they both can reach their ceilings, this defense will be better than expected.

The Backups: Tommy Eichenberg & Cody Lindenberg

Las Vegas Raiders Tommy Eichenberg | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Eichenberg enters his third season with the Raiders, while Lindenberg enters his second. Eichenberg has been a key special-teamer for the Silver and Black over the last two seasons, also providing an impact as a depth linebacker.

With little resistance to more snaps, we should see more from the Ohio State product who should be a high-level run defender. Lindenberg appeared in all 17 games during his rookie season and made seven tackles. He could be in line for a bigger role under a new staff and with another year under his belt.

Veteran Depth: Cameron McGrone & Segun Olubi

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders know how important depth is for a successful roster, so they added players whose experience should be valuable. McGrone spent the last few years with the Indianapolis Colts & Cleveland Browns, recording 13 career tackles. Olubi also played for the Colts, posting 50 tackles, two forced fumbles, and an interception.

Las Vegas should lean on these two, as they have enough experience in the league to serve as quality depth players. McGrone and Olubi should be positive contributors in limited snaps.

Rookie Depth: Xavian Sorey Jr. & Chris Thomas

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders added Sorey and Thomas after the 2026 NFL Draft. Sorey was at Arkansas and Georgia and had 209 tackles with five and a half sacks, while Thomas had 213 tackles and six and a half sacks.

Both players may struggle to make the roster, but Sorey has the size to give himself a shot at 6-foot-3 and 214 pounds, while Thomas is the same height and has more than 15 pounds on Sorey. While they may both have battles to make the team, they have the physical tools and experience to be prime practice squad candidates. We'll see what they look like during training camp.