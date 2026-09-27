Major Opportunity Presents Itself for Raiders in Week 3

Entering the third contest of the regular season, the Las Vegas Raiders are looking to improve to 3-0 with a victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The Superdome will be an incredibly hostile environment, with hope surging through the Saints fandom as their passing game has been one of the top units early in this new season. However, the thing no one seems to be talking about is that the Raiders, of all the teams, are about to match their win total from last season...potentially by Sunday.

Why Raiders 2-0 Start Is Surprising

Sep 20, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Fox Sports broadcast analyst Tom Brady walks on the field before a game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Almost 10 months ago, the Raiders were the worst team in football, landing themselves quarterback Fernando Mendoza at the top of the NFL Draft. The brass—head coach Klint Kubiak, general manager John Spytek, minority owner Tom Brady, and majority owner Mark Davis—have remained disciplined in an approach that could keep them competitive this season.

That was intentional and likely still is, but Las Vegas' quick start to the season has startled even the most seasoned critics. Is it possible the Raiders could go from a historic worst to first in one year?

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks with media after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe, but let's ground ourselves in reality ahead of Sunday's game: they are still rebuilding, no matter what the record shows. The Raiders have already accomplished a lot, and their defense is one of the toughest in football after two games, thanks to defensive coordinator Rob Leonard and an impressive mix of talent.

Yet there are consistency issues. This could eventually plague quarterback Kirk Cousins, which in turn could kick-start Mendoza's career, and it has already done so at wide receiver and on the defensive line.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Cautionary Tale Awaits; So Does a Big Opportunity

What is impressive about these first two games is that Kubiak's team is overcoming these issues and could eventually do so with Cousins if and when that day comes. Again, this is a competitive football team that has made it challenging, from 15:00 remaining in the first quarter to 0:00 on the clock at the end of the fourth quarter. Against a Saints team that may or may not win the NFC South this season, the Raiders have a major opportunity in front of them.

Dec 26, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end William Gholston (92) in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

A 3-0 start would reset expectations and plant the idea that this Las Vegas team may be a legit concern for the rest of the AFC and the AFC West. But I will raise a cautionary tale: the 2021 Carolina Panthers, who started 3-0 with that version of Sam Darnold before missing the playoffs at 5-12.

Will it come to that for the Raiders and Kubiak? Possibly, but this team has the latter for a reason, and he has shown himself to be a coach players respect and look up to; a true leader of men who puts his offense in the best position to win. He could do that in New Orleans on Sunday, and the overreactions could be legendary to witness.