Final Projected 53-Man Roster for the Las Vegas Raiders

In our third, and final projected Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster, we offer you surprises from our last projection as we look ahead to the initial offering tomorrow at 4 PM ET

In this story:

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders provided exactly what Pete Carroll wanted: a competitive 2025 NFL Training Camp.

Tomorrow at 4 PM ET, the legendary franchise and first-year General Manager John Spytek must submit his initial 53-man roster. I left one spot in my final projection open for a quarterback who has not yet been signed.

That said, despite that open quarterback position, I believe there could be an additional two players making the roster for the season opener against the New England Patriots who are currently not on the roster.

Building a roster is one of the most intense and complex tasks in football. Typically, this time of camp makes it easier for prognosticators. Still, this year is particularly challenging due to the dynamic between John Spytek and Pete Carroll in their first year together.

There is no animosity between the two; instead, there is a new dynamic characterized by mutual respect.

Without further delay, here is our third and final projected list:

Projected Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 53-Man Roster# Position Name

Quarterbacks

  1. QB GENO SMITH

2. QB (Yet to be Added)

3. QB Cam Miller (R)

Running Backs

4. RB ASHTON JEANTY (R)

5. RB Raheem Mostert

6. RB Sincere McCormick

7. RB Zamir White

Wide Reciever

8.  WR Alex Bachman

9. WR JAKOBI MEYERS

10. WR Dont'e Thornton (R)

11. WR JACK BECH (R)

12. WR Tre Tucker

Offensive Line

13. T Thayer Munford

14. T CHARLES GRANT (R)

15. T KOLTON MILLER

16. T DELMAR DJ GLAZE

17. IOL JACKSON POWERS-JOHNSON

18. G ALEX CAPPA

19. IOL CALEB ROGERS (R)

20. G Jordan Meredith

21. IOL Dylan Parham

Tight End

22. TE BROCK BOWERS

23. TE Michael Mayer

24. TE Ian Thomas

Specialists

25.  P AJ COLE

26. K DANIEL CARLSON

Defensive Line

27. DE MAXX CROSBY

28. DE MALCOLM KOONCE

29. DE Tyree Wilson

30. DE Charles Snowden

31. DT Thomas Booker

32. DT TONKA HEMINGWAY (R)

33. DT ADAM BUTLER

34. DT JJ Pegues (R)

35. DT Jonah Laulu

36. LS JACOB BOBENMOYER

Cornerbacks

37. CB Kyu Blu Kelly

38. CB Decamerion Richardson 

39. CB Greedy Vance (R)

40. CB Eric Stokes

41. CB DARIEN PORTER (R)  

42. CB Darnay Holmes

Linebacker

43. LB ELANDON ROBERTS

44. LB DEVIN WHITE

45. LB Tommy Eichenberg

46. LB Cody Lindenberg (R)

47. LB Germaine Pratt

48. LB Jamal Adams

Safety

49. S ISAIAH PALO-MAO 

50. S Christ Smith

51. S JEREMY CHINN 

52. S Terrell Edmunds 

Mr. 53?

53. RB Dylan Laube

POSITION BREAKDOWNS:

SPECIALISTS:  3

QUARTERBACKS:  3

RUNNING BACKS:  5

WIDE RECEIVERS:  5

OFFENSIVE TACKLES:  4

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINEMEN:  5

TIGHT END:  3

DEFENSIVE END:  4

DEFENSIVE TACKLE:  5

CORNERBACKS:  6

SAFETIES:  4

LINEBACKERS:  6

SPECIFICS: 3

OFFENSE:  25

DEFENSE:  25

(R) ROOKIES:  11

