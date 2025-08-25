Final Projected 53-Man Roster for the Las Vegas Raiders
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders provided exactly what Pete Carroll wanted: a competitive 2025 NFL Training Camp.
Tomorrow at 4 PM ET, the legendary franchise and first-year General Manager John Spytek must submit his initial 53-man roster. I left one spot in my final projection open for a quarterback who has not yet been signed.
That said, despite that open quarterback position, I believe there could be an additional two players making the roster for the season opener against the New England Patriots who are currently not on the roster.
Building a roster is one of the most intense and complex tasks in football. Typically, this time of camp makes it easier for prognosticators. Still, this year is particularly challenging due to the dynamic between John Spytek and Pete Carroll in their first year together.
There is no animosity between the two; instead, there is a new dynamic characterized by mutual respect.
Without further delay, here is our third and final projected list:
Projected Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 53-Man Roster# Position Name
Quarterbacks
- QB GENO SMITH
2. QB (Yet to be Added)
3. QB Cam Miller (R)
Running Backs
4. RB ASHTON JEANTY (R)
5. RB Raheem Mostert
6. RB Sincere McCormick
7. RB Zamir White
Wide Reciever
8. WR Alex Bachman
9. WR JAKOBI MEYERS
10. WR Dont'e Thornton (R)
11. WR JACK BECH (R)
12. WR Tre Tucker
Offensive Line
13. T Thayer Munford
14. T CHARLES GRANT (R)
15. T KOLTON MILLER
16. T DELMAR DJ GLAZE
17. IOL JACKSON POWERS-JOHNSON
18. G ALEX CAPPA
19. IOL CALEB ROGERS (R)
20. G Jordan Meredith
21. IOL Dylan Parham
Tight End
22. TE BROCK BOWERS
23. TE Michael Mayer
24. TE Ian Thomas
Specialists
25. P AJ COLE
26. K DANIEL CARLSON
Defensive Line
27. DE MAXX CROSBY
28. DE MALCOLM KOONCE
29. DE Tyree Wilson
30. DE Charles Snowden
31. DT Thomas Booker
32. DT TONKA HEMINGWAY (R)
33. DT ADAM BUTLER
34. DT JJ Pegues (R)
35. DT Jonah Laulu
36. LS JACOB BOBENMOYER
Cornerbacks
37. CB Kyu Blu Kelly
38. CB Decamerion Richardson
39. CB Greedy Vance (R)
40. CB Eric Stokes
41. CB DARIEN PORTER (R)
42. CB Darnay Holmes
Linebacker
43. LB ELANDON ROBERTS
44. LB DEVIN WHITE
45. LB Tommy Eichenberg
46. LB Cody Lindenberg (R)
47. LB Germaine Pratt
48. LB Jamal Adams
Safety
49. S ISAIAH PALO-MAO
50. S Christ Smith
51. S JEREMY CHINN
52. S Terrell Edmunds
Mr. 53?
53. RB Dylan Laube
POSITION BREAKDOWNS:
SPECIALISTS: 3
QUARTERBACKS: 3
RUNNING BACKS: 5
WIDE RECEIVERS: 5
OFFENSIVE TACKLES: 4
INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: 5
TIGHT END: 3
DEFENSIVE END: 4
DEFENSIVE TACKLE: 5
CORNERBACKS: 6
SAFETIES: 4
LINEBACKERS: 6
SPECIFICS: 3
OFFENSE: 25
DEFENSE: 25
(R) ROOKIES: 11
