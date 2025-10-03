Davante Adams Gets Real About Rams’ Defeat vs. 49ers
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took on their arch rivals, the San Francisco 49ers in week five action from SoFi Stadium. In the battle for first place in the NFC West, the two sides, familiar with each other, reignited their feud after the Rams swept San Francisco last season.
Following the contest, Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford spoke to the media from the podium before the team opened up their locker room.
Watch Davante Adams' Press Conference Below
On Tuesday, Adams shared various thoughts including his take on the 49ers' defense.
Q: What is it that makes the 49ers' defense so physically taxing on opposing offenses?
“It’s clearly a culture that they've established there a long time ago," stated Adams. "I thought it was [Former 49ers Defensive Coordinator and current Texans Head Coach] DeMeco [Ryans]. He had a lot to do with that before when he was there. It's the same thing as Week One [versus the Houston Texans]. That was one the most physical games I've been a part of or seen, even if it wasn't me partaking in the physicality."
"They’re doing a good job of teaching that over there. Historically, I've had solid games against them, but even in those games you come out beat up pretty good. Those dudes fly to the ball. You have [49ers Inside Linebacker] Fred [Warner] and the way that he leads that defense. Everybody else just falls in place and they follow what he's doing. DeMeco clearly established something there and maybe it was even before that. Then just continuing from there, they obviously take the onus to go ahead and make sure that they are getting a lot of hats to the ball.”
Q: How do you prepare to play 49ers’ ILB Fred Warner?
"Not so much in coverage, more so in the slot or running routes up the middle of the field," stated Adams. "He does a good job having good speed, being able to carry receivers and [he has] good zone awareness. He’s one of those dudes. He is one of the best in the league, if not the best middle guy. He’s worked on it. I think what I respect about him so much is that it's not conditional. It's every single play. He brings the same intentionality, speed and just reckless abandon that is old school football. It’s fun to watch. I don't like getting hit by it, but it's still fun to watch though.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE