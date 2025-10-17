Davante Adams Gets Candid on Rams' Red Zone Struggles
The Los Angeles Rams have struggled at times this season when entering the red zone and while Davante Adams was supposed to be the key, he has failed to find consistency with Matthew Stafford on that part of the field.
While they work through those problems, as they didn't have training camp to figure the kinks out due to Stafford's back issue, Adams spoke candidly about the issues on Wednesday.
Adams on the Red Zone Performance
“It hasn't been to our standard for sure," stated Adams. "It's been some self-inflicted [mistakes] there, timing issues, a few different things. That's an area that I pride myself on being productive in and I have to make sure I'm doing a better job than what I've done so far. Just making sure we are putting up points and converting, keeping drives going and all that stuff.”
Adams' Talks With McVay and Stafford
Adams revealed he's spoken extensively with Stafford and Sean McVay about the issues, reinforcing the notion all three men remain committed to figuring out a solution.
“We just try to get to the bottom of it," stated Adams. "Obviously, when it's just executing something that's there, it's pretty simple, just figuring it out. Then if we obviously don't have a good enough plan going into any situation, which we do 99.9 percent of the time. Obviously, there's adjustments that are made there as well, but it's not a panic thing because we know we have what it takes. It's just a matter of figuring it out.”
Adams Dishes on Defensive Strategy
Adams also commented on what defenses are doing and the challenges those strategies presents.
“I think it just comes down to space," said Adams. "Obviously, anytime it gets tighter it makes it a little tougher to score. You think being closer that it’d be easier to have explosive plays, but the looks get trickier sometimes and it becomes a little harder to execute because everybody is hunkering down the same way that we went down there and stopped them on the one-yard line."
"It becomes a tough game and you have to make sure you're doing everything right. I think it's a little bit more imperative that everybody dominates their one-on-one or their situation, whatever it is, if it's zone or whatever the case may be but handles their one-11 to make sure we get it done.”
Despite their issues, Adams has remained a top target and has three touchdowns on the season.
