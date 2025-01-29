Rams Already Working Towards Next Season
The Los Angeles Rams' season ended with a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on the road a few weeks ago. However, the Rams lost much more than just the game, and the loss itself could mean the end of multiple Rams' tenures.
Still, the Rams must prepare for next season in every aspect from the NFL Draft to free agency, to rest and recovery, which is nearly equally as much a part of improving one's physical state as working out.
In their playoff loss to the Eagles, Rams rookie defensive lineman Braden Fiske suffered a knee injury, which cut his game against the Eagles short.
The Rams undoubtedly missed the talented defensive lineman on the field. Still, they could not risk further injury to a rookie expected to have a long and productive career in the National Football League.
Rams head coach Sean McVay recently noted that Fiske will have a small surgery to help get Fiske back up to full speed over the next few weeks. It will be critical for Fiske to have the surgery as soon as possible to have as much of the offseason as possible to get back to full strength.
"It'll be something minor," McVay said. "Fortunately, it's not a huge deal. I spoke with Braden yesterday. He's excited and optimistic. It'll be a little minor procedure that he'll have, but he'll be ready to go, and it won't affect his ability to be ready for next year. Excited about his future."
McVay pointed out that other minor surgeries may be on the horizon for other Rams players but that there were no serious injuries or surgeries worth noting for the Rams.
"I haven't gotten with [Vice President of Sports Health and Performance] Reggie [Scott] in regard to the totality of it," McVay said. "There might be some minor cleanup things, but nothing immediately in regards to, like, okay, hey, we got hurt, and we have to get this fixed. Braden is the one, and then there might be some guys that get some cleanup things that are more precautionary and just preventative maintenance moving forward. Fiske is really the only one to my knowledge."
