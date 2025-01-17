Where is the Upset Meter For Rams Heading Into Philadelphia?
The Los Angeles Rams are entering the Divisional Round with hopes for revenge after an earlier loss to the Philadelphia Eagles this season. The Rams are familiar with the Eagles, but how much will it matter this weekend?
The Rams are coming off a great performance on both sides of the ball. They will need a similar performance on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field if they want to head back to the NFC Championship game.
The Rams will head into the match up as the hottest team remaining in the playoffs. They have been counted out all season long and they will be on Sunday as well. They will need to go out and prove once again why they are the dangerous team no one wants to see. They have a veteran head coach in Sean McVay and a veteran quarterback in Matthew Stafford who will lead the way.
If the Rams pull it off on Sunday, would it be considered an upset?
"I think the [Eagles] potential is there," said ESPN Sports Analyst Stephen A. Smith on First Take. "I am not saying I got them losing this game because I do not. They are in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field with Saquon Barkley in the backfield. I am going to roll with that. But I do think that the Rams have the potential to knock them off ... When you talked about how that offensive line of Philadelphia is no joke. They play smash mouth football. They ran for 255 yards the last time they saw the Rams. All of that is absolutely legitimate. I do not see that happening twice, however."
"I see the Rams as being an improved squad. I look at Matthew Stafford's playoff experience. I am looking at Sean McVay and his experience. 39 years of age and has coached in two Super Bowls and won a Super Bowl Championship. I am looking at a defense that shows up at least periodically. I am looking at Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp and [Tyler] Higbee and those brothers in the lineup with Kyren Williams. And I just think that they have the weapons, the experience, they have the football IQ, they have the personnel to pull off an upset."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE