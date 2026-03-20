3 Low-Cost Free Agents the Rams Should Sign

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have filled out most of their roster but they are a few pieces away from having a complete unit as they look to win the Super Bowl this season.

Here are three low-cost free agents who fit within the team's tight budget and who would be instant contributors.

1. DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins may be a bit older but the skills have clearly stood the test of time. Hopkins is a perfect third option for the Rams, he wants a ring, and his ability in the red zone might be the key to unlocking the end zone off turnovers. While Davante Adams was lethal last season, he's just one player, but to give Matthew Stafford two veteran red zone threats...that's almost unfair.

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Deandre Hopkins (10) reacts after making a reception for a first down during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

In terms of a locker room fit, Hopkins' close bond with his mother has been a well-documented part of his journey, and considering the Rams have a moms club, there's more than enough to believe he'll fit in with the team perfectly. He's a respected veteran, a proven baller, and holds the familial values that majority, if not all, of the Rams have. Perfect pick-up.

2. Troy Reeder

I know but hear me out. Reeder proved himself last season and finally has a role that fits his strong suits. As a Special Teamer, Reeder was one of the best, constantly finding new ways to throw away ballgames. With Grant Stuard signing on, Reeder could become even better, he's a low-cost player, has the respect of the locker room, and with Shaun Dolac's health remaining in question entering the season, Reeder provides immediate depth and effectiveness.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Troy Reeder (51) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bubba Ventrone is tasked with fixing the Rams' issues with their Special Teams. Bringing in players who contribute every week is a great way to solve those issues.

3. L'Jarius Sneed

I spoke about the prospect of adding Sneed in depth but it comes down to these three points. He's a culture fit, scheme fit, and financial fit.

Tennessee Titan's player L'Jarius Sneed stands on the sidelines as the Blackman band takes the field before the start of the football game between Blackman and Oakland at Blackman on Friday, Sept 26, 2025. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He's a culture fit as he was developed in the same Kansas City system that produced Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson , establishing himself as one of the league's best at one point. He's already familiar with McDuffie and Watson so there's a fit there naturally, especially after McDuffie and Watson proved they have Rams mindsets during their presser.

He already got paid so unless he's trying to parlay two injury-filled seasons in Tennessee into another big payday, an unlikely event, he'll need a place to rebound, and where better than Los Angeles?