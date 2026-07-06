Colby Parkinson Is the X-Factor to the Rams' New Offensive Identity

As the Los Angeles Rams head into the 2026 season, it is widely expected that they will lean into more 13 personnel on offense. The Rams began using 13 personnel last season with a ton of success. Over the offseason, they brought back Tyler Higbee and drafted tight end Max Klare in the second round. If the Rams signaled one thing this past spring, it’s that tight ends will be a featured part of the offense.

Throughout the offseason, a lot of attention has been focused on Terrance Ferguson. Many are expecting a big jump in production from the second-year player after a strong finish to his rookie season. Despite playing a limited role, Ferguson led tight ends in deep targets and that should continue this season as he has the speed to win vertically. He was arguably the best tight end on deep targets in 2025.

Parkinson Is the Key to Rams' 13 Personnel

However, in order for the Rams’ offense to work at its full potential out of 13 personnel, every piece has to work in tandem with each other. While Ferguson may be getting a lot of attention this offseason, Colby Parkinson is a big reason why the Rams are able to make the switch to 13 personnel.

Signed as a free agent before the 2024 season, Parkinson had a disappointing start to his Rams career. Despite being the top tight end in the offense for much of the season, Parkinson only had 30 catches for 295 yards. However, Parkinson came into his own last year, setting career-highs in catches, yards, and touchdowns.

Nate Tice from Yahoo Sports recently highlighted Parkinson as one of the biggest X-factors in the NFL in 2026. in the NFL in 2026.

“It's Colby Parkinson who makes these Rams multi-tight end looks hum,” said Tice. “Parkinson is an ace blocker who can block from in-line positions and legitimately hold up against edge defenders in the run game. That blocking ability keeps the run-game menu open for Sean McVay and the Rams coaching staff. It also helps open the passing game, particularly the vertical passing game, as well.”

Rams 13 personnel in 3 play sequence.



PA wheel route to Ferguson w/ great protection (including a double team by the TEs).



A true naked w/ motion at the snap and routes working back (look at the 49ers LBs).



Zone run against two-high (that formation vs. that front) for a TD. pic.twitter.com/R6ztQwBlkG — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 11, 2025

Ferguson may get a lot of the attention, but it’s Parkinson that will open things up for Ferguson down the field. He also has a major impact in the run game. As Tice pointed out, without Parkinson on the field, the Rams had a 10.4 percent explosive play rate. Parkinson’s blocking ability in the run game and pass protection increased that by four percent. With Parkinson, the Rams had a 14.5 percent explosive play rate, which is the 13th-highest since 2013.

It all works in tandem, and Parkinson was a big part of that. The Rams were able to find the explosive plays that they didn’t have in 2024. The Rams’ rushing attack was the least explosive in 2024 with an explosive run rate of 1.8 percent. That jumped to 5.2 percent last season, which ranked ninth in the NFL. It was 5.4 percent out of 13 personnel.

Parkinson is More Than Just a Blocking Tight End

When the Rams signed Parkinson in 2024, it was no surprise that much of his impact would come as a blocker. With the Seattle Seahawks, Parkinson was primarily a blocking tight end. With that said, Parkinson came into his own as a pass-catcher during his second season in the offense.

In the passing game, Parkinson ranked second in successful targets per route and fourth in first downs per route run last year, according to Tice. The play action game also becomes more of a threat with Parkinson on the field. The Rams had a 30.8 percent play action rate with Parkinson, which was the third-highest rate since 2019.

Out of 13 personnel, Matthew Stafford flourished out of play action. Stafford had 16 touchdowns to zero interceptions when throwing from play action out of 13 personnel last season with a passer rating of 128.9. That was by far the best in the NFL.

The Engine Behind the Rams Offense

Again, Parkinson may not be the flashiest player, but he allows for Stafford to have that type of success because of what he also brings in the run game. He allows for the Rams’ offense to make the big plays down the field. Overall, the Rams averaged 6.7 yards per play with Parkinson on the field – a top-10 number since 2013.

There’s no doubt that a player like Ferguson will have a larger role in 2026 and have high expectations. However, Parkinson’s role in the offense is a big part of making the engine that is the Rams’ offense work at full capacity.

Parkinson opens things up for others in the passing game while also having an impact as a blocker in the run game. As the Rams lean into 13 personnel this season and make it their identity, Parkinson will remain one of the most important pieces as the offense looks to take that next step.

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