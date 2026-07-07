The 5 Most Disappointing Playoff Losses in Rams History

On Monday, the United States Men’s National Team lost in the World Cup, 4-1, to Belgium. While there isn’t anything wrong with losing to Belgium, the way they lost was certainly disappointing. With the loss to Belgium, it seemed like a good time to go back and look at the most disappointing losses that the Los Angeles Rams have had in the playoffs.

This isn’t a list of the most heartbreaking playoff losses in Rams history, but rather the most disappointing. To put it simply, the Rams had high hopes going into the game, but once it started, it was clear which team was better. From a performance standpoint, it didn’t meet expectations. That eliminates playoff losses like last year’s to the Seattle Seahawks, the Super Bowl loss in 2001 to the New England Patriots, and others.

5. 1985 NFC Championship vs. Bears (Lost, 24-0)

While the Chicago Bears were 10.5-point favorites, the Rams entered this game with some hope that they could at least make it close. Eric Dickerson rushed for 1,234 yards in 1985 and had a playoff-record 248 yards the previous week against the Dallas Cowboys. Dickerson was held to 46 yards against the daunting Bears defense and the Rams were shut out completely.

4. 1978 NFC Championship vs. Cowboys (Lost, 28-0)

The Rams looked like they may get over the hump in 1978. After losing to the Minnesota Vikings the previous two years, the Rams beat them 34-10 in the Divisional Round. In the NFC Championship Game, the Rams would play the Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Back in Week 3, the Rams beat the Cowboys 27-14. This game was tied at halftime and then two interceptions resulted in a second-half blowout. The Rams would lose in the NFC Championship Game for the fourth time in five seasons.

3. 2017 NFC Wild Card vs. Falcons (Lost, 26-13)

In 2017, the Rams entered the postseason for the first time since 2004 and went up against an experienced Atlanta Falcons team that made the Super Bowl the year before. In a way, the Rams werethe young, inexperienced USMNT while the Falcons were getting what was left of their golden generation like Belgium. The Rams trailed 13-10 at halftime, but would lose 26-13.

2. 1989 NFC Championship vs. 49ers (Lost, 30-3)

The 1989 49ers are considered one of the best teams of all time. However, the Rams beat the 49ers in Week 4 and played them close in Week 14. They arguably should have won as they blew a 27-10 fourth-quarter lead. With the Rams trailing 7-3, Jim Everett targeted Henry Ellard down the field, but was late on the throw. A potential completion that would have put the Rams in scoring range ended up as an interception. The 49ers scored and the game was never close.

1. Super Bowl LIII vs. Patriots (Lost, 13-3)

This is arguably the most disappointing performance in a big game in Rams history. The Rams were a younger team led by Jared Goff and Todd Gurley, but finished the season 13-3 and won on the road in the NFC Championship Game in overtime against the New Orleans Saints. This wasn’t Sean McVay’s best coaching performance, and Jared Goff had one of his worst performances as a quarterback. The Rams relied on Todd Gurley throughout the season, but his knee wasn’t at 100 percent. In the USMNT loss against Belgium, Christian Pulisic had a disappointing performance and left the game injured. The Rams fell 13-3, and it rarely felt like they were in the game.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.