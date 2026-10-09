5 Keys to Victory for the Rams Against the Bills in Week 5

The Los Angeles Rams are set to host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Monday Night Football in Week 5. With a win, the Rams could get above .500 for the first time this season. Over the first month, the Rams have been scrapping to get by, and Monday night will provide a good test against a team many consider to be a Super Bowl contender. Here are five keys to victory for the Rams to beat the Bills.

Limit James Cook in the Run Game

Under Joe Brady, the Buffalo Bills have had their most successful run game under Josh Allen. James Cook has a 52.9 percent rushing success rate. Cook’s 11.4 percent explosive run rate is also the highest in the NFL.

For the Rams defense to operate the way it wants to, stopping the run is key. It’s something that they didn’t do in Week 1. However, over the last three weeks, they’ve been much better. Their -0.2 EPA per rush allowed in that span ranks sixth in the NFL. The Rams need to be able to contain James Cook and limit the explosive runs. That will also limit what the Bills can do in the passing game with their tight ends in heavy personnel.

Continue Getting Kyren Williams Involved in the Passing Game

Last week, Kyren Williams became the first Rams running back since Todd Gurley to have at least 10 carries and 10 receptions in a game. The Rams have struggled to find a third wide receiver in the offense with Terrance Ferguson on injured reserve. It’s possible that Williams can be that third option in the passing game.

The Bills could provide another opportunity to get Williams involved. Defensively, the Bills have allowed the third-most targets to running backs with 21 receptions. Their 162 receiving yards allowed to running backs are the seventh-most and they’ve allowed three receiving touchdowns. This is an area where Williams showed last week that he can be a threat in this area, and the Rams may need him to contribute again.

Get Pressure on Josh Allen from the Edge

For as solid as the Bills have been at tackle in the past, that hasn’t been the case this year. Dion Dawkins allowed a seven percent pressure rate last year and that’s up to 12 percent in 2026. For the most part, Dawkins has struggled this season.

#Patriots rookie Gabe Jacas's bull-rush puts five-time Pro Bowl LT Dion Dawkins on the ground. pic.twitter.com/8Wu10Z0Tle — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) October 5, 2026

This is a matchup that the Rams will have to win if they’re going to have a chance in this game. Byron Young has one of the highest pressure rates at 18.8 percent among edge rushers. That ranks 10th in the NFL. He also ranks eighth with 18 pressures. Without Myles Garrett, the Rams need Young to continue taking over games as he did last week.

Rams Need Wide Receivers to Take Over

The Bills have struggled at cornerback this season as they’ve dealt with some injuries. However, it’s also just not a position group that’s played well. The Rams should have the advantage here throughout the game. Puka Nacua returned from injury last week, but the Rams will also need Davante Adams to play like he did in Weeks 2 and 3.

If the Rams can get Adams isolated against Maxwell Hairston a few times, that’s a matchup they can take advantage of and find success with. Romeo Doubs scored two touchdowns against Hairston last week. The Rams haven’t gotten the connection between Stafford and Adams going in the red zone yet this season. Monday night could provide an opportunity.

When in doubt, attack Maxwell Hairston. He’s been horrible



Bench him. Put in Kani Walker pic.twitter.com/MW1ELJHLKq — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) October 4, 2026

Mix Up Coverages on Defense

For as much as fans will want the Rams to play man coverage, that’s simply not something they can do against Josh Allen. Allen has the ability to scramble for large gains, which are effective against man. Against man coverage, Allen has a 0.36 EPA per play, which is the sixth-best in the NFL. Against zone coverage, that drops by more than half to 0.17.

This isn’t to say that the Rams should stay away from man coverage altogether. However, Chris Shula will need to mix up his coverages and do so selectively. He’ll need to pick his spots and do the same when he opts to blitz. This will be a good test for Shula and the defense, who haven’t faced a true challenge since playing the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.

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