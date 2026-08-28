7 Takeaways From Rams’ 20-18 Preseason Win Over Chargers

The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up their preseason on Thursday with a 20-18 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. With the win, the Rams finished the preseason undefeated for the first time in the Sean McVay era. Now that the preseason is over, the Rams will now shift their focus to Week 1. However, before then, let’s get into seven takeaways from the Rams’ win in the preseason finale.

Ty Simpson Delivers in His First Preseason Start

The Rams gave Ty Simpson the start in the preseason finale against the Chargers and the rookie looked much closer to how he did during his debut. Simpson was comfortable in the pocket, got the ball out quickly, and was accurate. At one point, Simpson completed 11 straight passes, with his only previous incompletion coming on a drop. The rookie finished 18-for-23 with 119 yards and a touchdown.

Head coach Sean McVay declined to name a backup quarterback on Thursday night, but it’s going to be difficult not to give it to Simpson. When given an extended look, Simpson has been steady, but as shown with his touchdown pass, he has the upside to make plays with his athleticism. Over the past three weeks, Simpson has closed the gap to Stetson Bennett and arguably surpassed him.

Ty Simpson delivers a TD strike to Brennan Presley 🔥



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/5Dc65aRqbk — NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2026

Dean Connors Makes His Case for a Roster Spot

Throughout much of the game, Dean Connors ran the ball well. He’s not a powerful runner, but he showed off some of his slipperiness and ability to bounce plays outside with his speed. Through three quarters, Connors had 10 carries for 59 yards. His yards per carry dropped under four only in the fourth quarter with the Rams trying to run out the clock. Connors made his case for the roster on Thursday.

However, the most intriguing part of Connors’ game is his pass-catching ability and that’s something that the current running back room lacks. Connors caught a touchdown pass in the third quarter, making it his third touchdown reception of the preseason. For a running back, his hands are impressive, giving the Rams a skill set they otherwise lack.

Matthew Caldwell threads the needle to Dean Connors for the TD! 🧵



📺 @CBSLosAngeles | 📲 https://t.co/R5m5kJYWYi pic.twitter.com/gegcC33UG6 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 28, 2026

Defensive Depth Remains a Preseason Bright Spot

Throughout the entirety of the preseason, the Rams’ defense played very well and showed up in big moments. They had some struggles on Thursday against the Chargers. Justin Herbert connected with Quentin Johnston on a 65-yard touchdown. They also struggled tackling running back Greg Desrosiers in the second half.

However, this is still a unit that only allowed two touchdowns the entire preseason, which is the fewest touchdowns allowed in a single preseason since 2017. Early in the game when the Chargers went for it on fourth down Darryl Peterson III came up with a sack. He then had a sack-fumble to close the game. It may have only been the preseason, but the defensive performance provided some optimism when it came to their depth.

Rams Face Difficult Decisions at Wide Receiver

Heading into Thursday night’s game against the Chargers, the Rams were already going to have some difficult decisions to make at the wide receiver position. That became even more complicated after the team traded for Tutu Atwell. Brennan Presley has had a good preseason and would likely make the roster of another team around the league. He finished with a team-high six receptions. Over the last two preseasons, Presley ranks first in receptions and yards.

After a quiet first preseason game, CJ Daniels had five receptions for 42 yards. His 15 receptions during the preseason leads the NFL. That doesn’t even account for players like Tyler Scott and Tru Edwards, who were also involved in the offense. Alex Bachman also made his presence felt after signing with the team just last week. It’s going to be difficult for the Rams to decide who to put on the 53-man roster and who to keep on the practice squad.

Ethan Evans Remains a Special Teams Question

During the first preseason game, Evans had a few punts early in which he out-kicked his coverage unit. However, he bounced back with a few impressive punts that pinned the Chiefs inside the 20 and played well against the New Orleans Saints. On Thursday, Evans had a 24-yard punt that was shanked, but later had a kick downed inside the five. If the Rams are going to improve on special teams this year, they need Evans to find some consistency. While the highs are very good, it’s the lows that could end up being costly.

Snap Counts Provide Clues Ahead of Roster Cuts

When it comes to the Rams and the preseason, if a player doesn’t play, it typically means that they are a top priority for the practice squad or made the 53-man roster. After trading for Tutu Atwell on Thursday, there was some thought that it might knock Xavier Smith off of the roster. However, Smith didn’t play at all against the Chargers.

While Wesley Bailey played, he was only in the game for two snaps. That should bode well for his roster chances. While Nick Andersen may not make the final roster, he only played eight snaps. Andersen could be someone the Rams are trying to stash on the practice squad.

Rams Begin Turning the Page to the Regular Season

The Rams had about as successful of a preseason that they could have asked for. They accomplished everything they could have wanted during the preseason. Additionally, for the first time in the Sean McVay era, the Rams went undefeated during the preseason. Now, the focus will turn to Week 1 and getting the 53-man roster set. The Rams have high expectations this season, and they are well aware of them. With two weeks until their game in Melbourne against the San Francisco 49ers, that’s where their focus will shift.

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