Ravens Coach Gives Update on Injured OL

The Baltimore Ravens are in their rookie minicamp, but one veteran is taking part after not playing last season.

Andrew Vorhees, the Ravens' seventh-round pick from a year ago, spent his entire first season in the NFL on the sidelines after recovering from a torn ACL. This year, he's expected to compete for the team's starting guard role, and coach John Harbaugh is seeing some positive progress in his return.

"Yes, he looked well trained, very well trained," Harbaugh said. "He's been here just basically working out for a whole year, and he was already a strong guy. He bench pressed without an ACL last year [at the Combine] and almost set a record, right? He looks strong. He looks great. I'm looking at him right now. He's big, he's strong, moving his feet well. He's been studying for a whole year, and I thought he looked like you'd expect him to look."

Vorhees was a First-team All-American in his final season with the USC Trojans, so he has talent playing on the offensive line. With the team losing Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson in free agency, someone is going to have to step up to be a starting guard, and Vorhees is one of those candidates. Given his year on the sidelines studying and learning the Ravens offense, he may be the favorite for the role if he continues along this trajectory.

