Ravens Sign Rookie OL to Contract

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms with one of their new offensive linemen.

Jeremy Brener

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms with another player from their rookie class.

According to ESPN reporter Jamison Hensley, the Ravens have signed seventh-round rookie offensive lineman Nick Samac to his four-year rookie contract.

Samac, the No. 228 overall pick in last week's draft out of Michigan State, is expected to compete for one of the starting guard spots alongside the offensive line. He'll compete against fellow rookie Roger Rosengarten, fourth-year pro Ben Cleveland, and 2023 seventh-round pick Andrew Vorhees for the starting jobs vacated by John Simpson and Kevin Zeitler.

Samac suffered a broken leg back in November in his final game with the Spartans. That will put him on the sidelines for the first part of the offseason, but there's a chance that he could be available when the team gets to training camp.

"I think he'll be limited in the short term, but as we get into May, I think he'll be full strength,"general manager Eric DeCosta said. "I mean, I asked him on the phone how he was doing, and he said, 'I'm fine. I'm healthy.' We'll probably break him in slowly, but [he's an] offensive linemen, [so he has a] tough guy mentality. We expect him out there pretty quickly."

With Samac signed, the Ravens have agreed to terms with five of their rookies, joining Nate Wiggins, Roger Rosengarten, T.J. Tampa and Sanoussi Kane.

