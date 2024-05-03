Bye, Ravens: Dolphins Stars React to Odell Beckham Jr. Signing
While it has long been an expectation, the Baltimore Ravens officially are moving on from Odell Beckham Jr.
According to NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the Miami Dolphins are signing former Baltimore Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
There are many of his new teammates excited about the move, including receiver Tyreek Hill, who took to social media to give his reaction.
Beckham Jr.'s move to the Dolphins also reunites him with cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who he won a Super Bowl with in his lone season with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.
In 14 games with the Ravens last season, Beckham caught 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns. His yardage was the most he had since the 2019 season where he had over 1,000 yards with the Cleveland Browns.
Now, Beckham is taking his talents to South Beach, where he'll join one of the most dynamic receiving corps in the NFL. Hill and Jaylen Waddle will lead the way, but there's a chance he could end up as the team's third receiver. He'll have to compete against Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft and rookies Malik and Tahj Washington for the role, but his experience should give him an opportunity to be a role player in the high-octane Dolphins offense.
