5 Takeaways From Ravens' Win Over Bengals

Nnamdi Madubuike finished with 7 pressures and a career-high 3 sacks on 48 pass rushes (14.6%) in the Ravens' win over the Bengals.



Madubuike's two highest pressure totals in a game this season have come against the Bengals (6 pressures in Week 5).