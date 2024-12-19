Aaron Rodgers Gives Ravens' Lamar Jackson MVP Support
It seems like many pundits have already declared Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as this season's MVP, but it would be foolish to count out Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson just yet.
Yes, Allen is having an amazing season, and has been playing like a man possessed lately with 14 total touchdowns and no turnovers over his past three games. However, Jackson, who won MVP in both 2019 and 2023, has been just as impressive statistically, if not more so.
He has some things going against him, such as most of his best performances coming earlier in the season, the Ravens having a worse record than the Bills and possible voter fatigue, but Jackson is absolutely still in the race.
Following an outstanding performance Sunday against the New York Giants, in which he had five touchdowns and only four incompletions, Jackson has garnered quite a lot of praise around the league. Even his fellow quarterbacks have heaped praise on him, with New York Jets signal-caller Aaron Rodgers, a four-time MVP himself, being one of the biggest names to do so.
"As someone who's won MVP back-to-back years and knows how hard that is, can we just not gloss over what Lamar's doing?" Rodgers said on the "Pat McAfee Show." "I love watching Lamar play and love to see his continual growth and how he changes the game. Obviously, he's so dynamic, but he's really become such an elite passer of the football. He's having a ridiculous year."
Rodgers won back-to-back MVP awards in 2020-2021 with the Green Bay Packers, becoming the first player to do so since Peyton Manning in 2008-2009. He too faced stiff competition when vying for the second one, most notably from then-Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, but pulled through in the end.
Jackson faces long odds to do the same, but if he keeps playing like he has, then he should garner serious consideration.
