Ravens CB Unhappy With Recent Steelers Results
The rivalry between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers is traditionally one of the most intense and evenly-matched, but as Ravens fans know all too well at this point, it's been quite one-sided as of late.
Pittsburgh has won eight of the past nine meetings with Baltimore, all of them coming in one-score games. Most recently, the Steelers won 18-16 at home in Week 11 of this season as the Ravens shot themselves in the foot throughout the game.
Regardless of how those games played out, a 1-8 record against their greatest foe simply isn't acceptable for the Ravens. Star cornerback Marlon Humphrey, one of the team's most vocal leaders, voiced his displeasure with that record ahead of Saturday's game in Baltimore.
"I didn't know that it was eight out of the last nine until the last game, but it bothers me," Humphrey told reporters. "When I found out, it was surprising, but I know the guys in the locker room, we want to win this rivalry. Eight out of the last nine – it's not a good number at all. So, the focus has to be at a premium this week, and it's going to take a lot to get that back on our side, but you want to be able to beat your rival."
Many of Humphrey's younger teammates haven't beaten Pittsburgh even once, a fact that he wants to use as motivation leading up to this matchup.
"I'm talking to the team at some point this week after practice, but that has to be the message," Humphrey said. "In the past, there has been a lot more talk about it. The defensive meeting today was a little fiery, the team meeting was a little fiery, but it's just going to build this week, and it'll get talked about."
With a win on Saturday, the Ravens would clinch a playoff berth and keep their hopes of a second-straight AFC North title alive. Not that they need any extra motivation, but it goes to show just how important this game is in the big picture, not just the scope of Ravens-Steelers.
