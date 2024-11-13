Aaron Rodgers Joins Ravens' Lamar Jackson Conversation
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will join elite company if he stays on the pace he's on and wins the second MVP in a row, which would be the third of his career.
Among the players Jackson would join if he wins another MVP is New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has won four MVPs in his illustrious career. Rodgers praised the growth of Jackson and noted the challenges young quarterbacks face in their careers and what it takes for them to overcome them.
"It's so impressive for a guy like Lamar or anybody to win multiple MVPs because you've had years to game plan this guy and try and figure [them]," Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee show. "There was a time where everybody was zero blitzing Lamar. Let's Lamar like crazy. Well, they got through that stretch. There are stretches of your career you've got to get through whatever the label is on how to stop, you and the way you play. First, you got to establish what the label is because you got to go out and ball out, and then them try and figure out how to stop you, but it doesn't stop after one good year."
Jackson is already en route to having a better career than he had in 2023 when he won the second MVP career. The two-time MVP has thrown for 2,669 yards, 24 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Jackson's 2,669 passing yards are second in the league, while his 24 passing touchdowns are tied for the league lead with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and has already matched his total from last season.
Jackson has also run for 538 yards and two touchdowns.
Jackson's play has been buoyed by his growth as a passer, and the advanced numbers back the improvement he's made from the pocket. Jackson has made 79.5 percent of his throws on target, which is 3.5 percent higher than his previous career best, according to Pro Football Reference. His bad throw percentage is also the lowest of his career at 14.4 percent.
With the exponential improvement Jackson has made as a passer, he's helped the Ravens become one of the league's most prolific offenses, as they rank first in yards and points per game, while his 257.6 passing yards per game ranks third.
Jackson will have a chance to further cement his case for MVP on Sunday when Baltimore (7-3) faces the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2) at 1 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium.
