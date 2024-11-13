Ravens Consensus Top 5 Team Before Steelers Matchup
The Baltimore Ravens had a wide range of results throughout NFL power rankings after their 35-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
On one end, the offense rolled again after a slow start as Lamar Jackson had another stellar performance to inch his way closer to winning his second straight MVP and the third of his career. On the opposite side of the equation, the defense turned in another performance and nearly cost the Ravens another game.
Baltimore made marginal movement in both directions across NFL power rankings. The Ravens (7-3) will battle for first place in the AFC North on Sunday when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2) at 1 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium.
ESPN: No. 3
Last week: No. 4
"Henry is the top non-QB MVP in the NFL, producing a remarkable season that has been overshadowed by quarterback Lamar Jackson's playmaking ability. In his first season in Baltimore, Henry leads the league with 1,120 rushing yards and is the fifth player since 1970 to score a touchdown in each of the first 10 games of a season, joining O.J. Simpson (1975), John Riggins (1983), Jerry Rice (1987) and Todd Gurley (2018). When Henry rushes for over 90 yards, Baltimore is 6-0. When he is held to under 90, the Ravens are 1-3."
CBS Sports: No. 4
Last week: No. 5
"The offense is dynamic, but it has to be. That defense is a mess, especially the pass defense. They can't win a Super Bowl if it stays that way, and it has to change this week against the Steelers."
Sports Illustrated: No. 4
Last week: No. 2
"This is absolutely stunning. And, as much as we want to talk about the fact that the Ravens are a toenail from beating the Chiefs and being 8–2, they could very well be 6–4."
NFL.com: No. 4
Last week: No. 4
"Ultimately, it was the perfect display of the Ravens at their most dangerous. But the defense gave just as much counterargument for Baltimore as a superpower, with the Raiders and Browns losses ever toiling in the back of my mind. Last season, before losing to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, the Ravens felt like a team that could afford a tough day at the office on either side of the ball and still win. This season, the margin feels much smaller, even with the Jackson factor."
Yahoo Sports: No. 4
Last week: No. 3
"Ravens vs. Steelers is always good, but it’s really important on Sunday. The Ravens play at Pittsburgh and if Baltimore loses, they’ll be two losses behind in the AFC North. One of those two teams is going to be a very good wild-card team, having to win three road playoff games to make a Super Bowl."
