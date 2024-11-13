Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Throws Shade at Ravens WR
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn't exactly have any warm and fuzzy compliments for new Baltimore Ravens receiver Diontae Johnson ahead of Week 11's AFC North matchup at Acrisure Stadium.
Johnson, who played five seasons under Tomlin in Pittsburgh, isn't earning the attention of his former head coach just yet as the two get set to face off against each other as opponents for the first time.
"To be honest with you, I haven't thought a lot about it," Tomlin said on Johnson's return. "He's not on a lot of their video and so, at this stage of the week I don't know that I've weighed what he might be to the matchup. They got more significant pieces with larger roles that are occupying my attention at this part of the week."
The Carolina Panthers traded Johnson the Ravens on Oct. 29, seemingly bringing another elite weapon to an already explosive Baltimore offense. However, the former Steeler has yet to find a rhythm during his first two games with the team, as he's played just 23 total snaps while tallying one catch for six yards on two targets.
"They're working me in there slowly, but I just go out there, whenever they call my number, going to do my thing," Johnson said, per the team website. "So I can't go in there just expecting a lot. I'm putting a lot of pressure on myself. However the game goes, I'm all for it."
Johnson played five years with the Steelers after they selected him in the third round out of Toledo in the 2019 NFL Draft. He led the league in average yards per punt return as a rookie before finishing with his first-career 1,000-yard receiving season two years later in 2021, which earned him a Pro Bowl nod.
In 77 career regular-season games and 67 starts with Pittsburgh, Johnson tallied 391 catches for 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also added 19 carries for 134 yards.
