Accusers' Attorney Speaks Out Against Ex-Ravens’ Justin Tucker
The NFL suspended former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker for the first 10 weeks of the 2025 season on Thursday, months after more than a dozen sexual misconduct allegations against him came to light. However, his accusers still seek additional justice.
Attorneys for Tucker's alleged victims held a press conference Friday morning at the offices of Schlachman, Belsky, Weiner and Davey, P.A. in Baltimore in light of the suspension. Most notably, attorney Michael Belsky criticized Tucker's denial of the allegations - which he previously described as "unequivocally false" - and the impact that denial has on the accusers.
"Apparently, Mr. Tucker has elected not to appeal or challenge these findings because he wants to 'put the situation behind him,'" attorney Michael Belsky said, per WBFF. "In the same statement, however, he continues to deny wrongdoing, and consequently leaves many of the victims, our clients, with the stain of a denial.
"Let us be clear — the NFL conducted an incredibly thorough and thoughtful investigation. They sat in this conference room for days upon days listening to the same story told over and over again by different women. They looked at corroborating evidence, including prompt reporting of the incidents and other support evidence. Massage therapy is a noble, respected, professional field. Many NFL players use therapy to help them professionally, and it is not okay for anyone, let alone someone in the position of notoriety or power, to treat massage therapy as anything but that. My clients are happy that the NFL investigation has validated their experiences."
Tucker's suspension will begin on Aug. 26, the day NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 53 players, and he will be eligible for reinstatement on Nov. 11. If he signs with a team before the suspension begins, he will be able to participate it in training camp and preseason games. If not, then he can still serve his suspension as a free agent.
The Ravens released Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history, on May 5. NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy confirmed that the league's investigation was still ongoing at the time of his release.
Replacing Tucker on the field won't be easy, especially when the Ravens are hosting a competition between a pair of rookies in Tyler Loop and John Hoyland.
