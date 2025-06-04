Ravens' Derrick Henry Makes Bet for Movie Role
Derrick Henry's first season with the Baltimore Ravens was a smashing success, as the 31-year-old rushed for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns on a career-best 5.9 yards per attempt.
However, he fell just 79 yards short of reaching the 2,000-yard mark for the second time in his career. Even as someone who doesn't concern himself with individual accolades, it stung a bit to get that close and ultimately come up just short.
"It wasn't, really. It wasn't important at all," Henry said Tuesday on "The Dan Patrick Show." "But you know, when you get that close everyone is like, 'dang you couldn't get 2,000? 1,900?' Why didn't you get to 2,000?' I'm like, 'man, I don't know, it wasn't in my cards.'"
Well, now he has a bit of extra motivation to reach that milestone.
After Henry noted that Adam Sandler is his favorite actor, Patrick promised him that he would get him a role in a Sandler movie if he reaches 2,000 yards this season. Patrick is a longtime friend of Sandler, and has made cameo appearances in several of his movies including "The Waterboy" and "Hustle."
"Say no more. Remember that now," Henry said. "The bet is on. No pressure at all."
If Henry reaches the 2,000-yard mark again, he'd become the first player in NFL history to do so twice. Nine different players have reached the 2,000-yard mark, including Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley last season, but none have done it more than once.
Henry previously rushed for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns with the Tennessee Titans in 2020, earning him Offensive Player of the Year honors. Reaching that mark again five years later will be difficult, especially with all the extra wear and tear on his body, but he showed last year that he can still pull it off.
