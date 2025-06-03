Lamar Jackson Missing From Ravens OTAs
The Baltimore Ravens are beginning the second portion of their voluntary Organized Team Activities this offseason and some notable names are not in attendance.
According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was one of multiple players not present on Tuesday, joining notable names like offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, wide receiver Rashod Bateman, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, safety Kyle Hamilton and more.
Baltimore will continue OTAs on June 5 and 6 before finishing the final portion from June 9-12.
"Voluntary" is the key word here. Jackson and many of the other starters are veterans at this point in their careers and aren't necessarily expected to participate in voluntary workouts. However, once mandatory minicamp rolls around on June 17, all players will be required to practice barring an injury designation or an excused absence.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said recently that he's been impressed with the work ethic that the team has displayed so far this offseason.
"We all know what we're here for, and we have a mission that we're trying to accomplish," Harbaugh said. "To see the guys out there working as hard as they are and as hard as they have been means a lot. I love the way these guys work."
The Ravens will begin preseason festivities at home against the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 7. Baltimore will then hit the road for preseason games against the Dallas Cowboys (Aug. 16) and Washington Commanders (Aug. 23).
Baltimore's regular season will start with a Sept. 7 matchup against the Buffalo Bills from Highmark Stadium on Sundat Night Football. The Ravens will have a chance at some slight revenge after Josh Allen and the Bills ended Baltimore's season in the AFC Divisional this past season.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!