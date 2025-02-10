Analyst Reveals Ravens' NFL Draft Needs
The Baltimore Ravens are getting ready for the 2025 NFL Draft, where they will need to make some small adjustments in order to get back on their feet next season.
The 33rd Team's Ian Valentino identified four positions — EDGE rusher, defensive tackle, guard and wide receiver — as the most important needs to fill for the Ravens.
"The emergence of Rashod Bateman means we can finally stop harping on the Baltimore Ravens' lack of offensive playmaking. However, the defense is aging, limited, or always injured. Replenishing the talent across the unit can keep the roster competitive for years to come, but it's not easy to find impactful starters at multiple defensive positions," Valentino writes.
"Baltimore's confidence in young players will be a fascinating storyline throughout their free agency journey. Are they happy with Nate Wiggins' progress, or will they add another corner? I'm also looking at whether Roger Rosengarten is best served to stay at right tackle or kick inside to guard."
The Ravens have depth at all of these positions, but the question remains as to whether the team can have those newer players develop into more consistent products.
Baltimore will likely count on those guys to move up the depth chart and draft potential replacements to fill in those vacated spots rather than expect the rookies to step up right away. The Ravens have a culture and system that allows them to get the best out of their players from the moment they step into the organization.
With this, there is a lack of immediate pressure for these rookies to perform right away. That's why the Ravens always seem to draft well: because they set their players up for success.
The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
