Ravens Star Refuses to Look at Lombardi Trophy
The Baltimore Ravens fell short in the playoffs yet again this season, losing to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round.
It was just the latest postseason failure for a Ravens squad that just can't seem to get over the hump, and safety Kyle Hamilton is clearly feeling it.
During an appearance on the Up & Adams Show this week, Hamilton felt uncomfortable even looking at the Vince Lombardi trophy and refused to touch it, calling it "bad juju."
"It's kind of like seeing your bride in her wedding dress before the day," Hamilton said.
While Hamilton may have been partially joking, he's also actually probably serious in that just being near the hardware makes him feel a bit squirmy. After all, the superstar defender has made the playoffs in each of his first three seasons with the Ravens and has been unable to reach the Super Bowl.
Baltimore came painfully close last year, advancing to the AFC Championship Game before losing a heartbreaker to the Kansas City Chiefs at home.
It seems pretty clear that the Ravens need to make a couple of more additions this offseason in order to bolster their roster for a championship push in 2025, but the fact of the matter is that Super Bowl runs are not easy, and Hamilton has found that out the hard way.
Of course, the 23-year-old has been brilliant individually, as he racked up 107 tackles, a couple of sacks, an interception, a pair of forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and nine passes defended en route to his second straight Pro Bowl appearance this year.
Hamilton, who played his collegiate football at Notre Dame, was selected by Baltimore with the 14th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Greece native also earned a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2023.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!