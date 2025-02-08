Former Ravens WR Calls Out Lamar Jackson MVP Voters
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson fell short of his third career MVP Award Thursday at NFL Honors, as Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen took home the accolade for the first time.
While both players certainly proved they were MVP-worthy during the regular season, many felt that Jackson was robbed of winning after putting together the best individual campaign of his career. Whether it be voter boredom or the lack of Pro Bowlers on Buffalo's offense, there's no doubt that little separated Allen and Jackson this season.
Add former Ravens receiver Torrey Smith to the list of those that think Jackson got snubbed. He took to X recently and called out MVP voter Jim Miller for having Jackson at fourth in the voting. Smith might have a little bit of bias after spending four seasons in Baltimore, where he won a Super Bowl in 2012, but he clarified that Allen over Jackson is "understandable," even though he might disagree.
"I'd like to start a petition to remove Jim Miller's MVP voting privileges," Smith tweeted. "Choosing Josh over Lamar, crazy but understandable. Having Lamar Jackson at 4th place....CRIMINAL!"
Smith didn't play with Jackson, but is making it clear he has the back of one of the best players in Ravens franchise history.
Smith finished his four-year Ravens career with 62 starts in 64 regular season appearances, tallying 213 catches for 3,591 yards and 30 touchdowns. He played in eight playoff games with the Ravens, highlighted by that Super Bowl appearance against the San Francisco 49ers. In that 34-31 win, he finished with two catches for 35 yards.
He eventually went on to play for the 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers. During his only season in Philly in 2017, the Eagles won their first-ever Super Bowl, a game in which Smith had five catches for 49 yards against the New England Patriots.
