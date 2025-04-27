Ravens Sign Rutgers DB
The Baltimore Ravens have signed former Rutgers defensive back Desomnd Igbinosun as an undrafted free agent, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247Sports reports.
Igbinosun is the second Rutgers defensive back to join the Ravens this weekend. Baltimore drafted cornerback Robert Longerbeam in the sixth round with pick No. 212 earlier on Saturday.
The Union, N.J. native started 29 games at safety for the Scarlet Knights over the past three seasons. Throughout his four-year collegiate career, Igbinosun recorded 186 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, two sacks, seven passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He did not have an interception in his time at Rutgers.
Safety was a big need for the Ravens entering the draft, as shown by them selecting Georgia's Malaki Starks in the first round on Thursday night. They are in a much better spot now with Starks joining Kyle Hamilton and Ar'Darius Washington, but they can never have too much depth, at least during the offseason.
Actually, the Ravens had an UDFA success story at safety just last year. Former Maryland safety Beau Brade joined the Ravens after not being selected in the draft, and he impressed enough in the preseason to claim the final spot on the 53-man roster. Though he played almost entirely on special teams as a rookie, making the roster is an impressive enough feat on its own.
Perhaps Igbinosun could become a similar success story this year.
