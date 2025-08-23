Raven Country

Three Ravens Rookies Who Could Provide Immediate Impact

The Baltimore Ravens' deep draft class gives them several candidates at locking in a rotational role from day one.

Henry Brown

Jul 24, 2025; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens coach Chuck Pagano and safety Malaki Starks (24) work on drills during training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens coach Chuck Pagano and safety Malaki Starks (24) work on drills during training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens' knack for making their NFL Draft hauls count year after year has been a driving force behind their success. There's a reason their future is considered just as exciting as their present state; each campaign takes place with emphasis from some rookie studs, with the front office routinely giving on-field coordinators fresh blood to integrate into the following season.

Ravens management gave their 2025 roster, already looking poised to challenge the field as a Super Bowl contender, plenty of chances at new pieces to integrate with 11 incoming draft picks, landing several of the most highly-touted prospects in the class.

They've all gotten chances to try impressing the coaching staff in training camp and preseason performances, and though several prospects look like they'll need a longer ramp to fit into the league, several first-year Ravens seem poised to step into the NFL as trusted regulars.

No Ravens rookie has drummed up as much hype as Malaki Starks, who's paired first round intrigue with the summertime play to back up his draft stock. The free safety can pair with All-Pro positional peer Kyle Hamilton to bolster the league's deepest, scariest secondary, and has already looked the part of an alpha defensive back in limited preseason appearances.

He's a no-doubter to slot into the Ravens' defense as soon as the regular season starts, and his buzz towards Defensive Rookie of the Year followed closely behind.

The same can be said of Mike Green, Baltimore's second-round edge rusher. He accumulated nearly as much draft hype as Starks did, dominating the Sun Belt Conference with 17 sacks and 23 tackles for loss with an arsenal of moves that have already begun translating to the pros.

He's no only an imposing threat to opposing quarterback pockets with his speed, agility and creativity, but can translate his sack game to hunting down the rusher on a dime. That same versatility Green demonstrated in college has already been made perfectly clear in the preseason, as he's already introduced himself to several big league quarterbacks.

Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Mike Green
Aug 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Miles Sanders (27) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Mike Green (45) and linebacker David Ojabo (90) and linebacker Trenton Simpson (32) during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Ravens' edge rusher rotation could use some fresh legs between Kyle Van Noy, Odafe Oweh and the unproven David Ojabo, and Green has the tools to make key appearances starting next month.

That top-tier pair of defensive rookies has run away with the vast majority of incoming hype, but one later-day draftee used a preseason opportunity to make himself known to fans. LaJohntay Wester was brought on to fill the more niche need of a punt returner, which he's already begun fulfilling.

The sixth-rounder earned the highest PFF grade of any rookie wide receiver in the Ravens' preseason debut against the Indianapolis Colts with a rating of 84.1, thanks largely to his 87-yard punt return. That injection to the special teams unit, along with his potential to slot into Baltimore's versatile receiver room, adds another name for Ravens fans to learn to remember in September.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Henry Brown
HENRY BROWN

Henry covers the Washington Wizards and Baltimore Ravens with prior experience as a sports reporter with The Baltimore Sun, the Capital Gazette and The Lead. A Bowie, MD native, he earned his Journalism degree at the University of Maryland.

Home/News