Baker Mayfield Pokes Fun at Ravens' Mark Andrews
Before Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews became an NFL star, he was catching passes from Baker Mayfield at Oklahoma.
Andrews, a three-time Pro Bowler and 2021 All-Pro, enjoyed a productive three-year career with the Sooners, and Mayfield was his quarterback for the vast majority of that time. His best season came in 2017, when he caught 62 passes for 958 yards (second on the team behind former Raven Marquise "Hollywood" Brown) and eight touchdowns. He was arguably Mayfield's go-to target as the quarterback won the Heisman Trophy that season.
The former college teammates have faced off quite a few times in the NFL, as Mayfield spent his first four seasons with the rival Cleveland Browns. Now, though, he prepares to face the Ravens for the first time as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he couldn't resist poking fun at his good friend.
“Even though Mark and I are best friends, him and I don’t talk in season. He’s a weirdo. He can’t exactly separate friendship and football. He struggles with that on a year-to-year basis, so there’s a few months at a time when we’re friends again. It hurts my feelings. Guy was in my wedding, won’t talk to me. It hurts my feelings.
“He’s changed. He’s got a very serious girlfriend. Some people think he’s gone soft. I’m not one of those people, but people are murmuring. There’s whispers out there.”
Mayfield, now in his second season with the Bucs, is in the midst of a career renaissance. Through six games, the former No. 1 overall pick has completed 70.9 percent of his passes for 1,489 yards, a league-high 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. Considering what he went through before arriving in Tampa Bay, it's remarkable to see him thriving once more.
Meanwhile, Andrews has been relatively quiet this season with just 13 receptions for 186 yards and one touchdown, which came in last week's win over the Washington Commanders. Despite not getting the ball quite as much, Andrews has leaned into his new role and is still helping the Ravens win, albeit in a slightly different way.
The Ravens travel to play the Bucs on Monday Night Football in a matchup of 4-2 teams, and it's safe to assume these two will have some more fun interactions soon.
