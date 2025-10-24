Ravens Roster Move Hints at Pro Bowler’s Return
When the Baltimore Ravens take the field at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 8 for what is essentially a must-win game against the surging Chicago Bears, their offense might finally have all of their top playmakers in the lineup for the first time this season.
Not only has two-time league MVP-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice this week, signally they he could be making his long-awaited return to action, but five-time Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard has been a full participant after a calf injury kept him out of the first six games.
The ninth-year veteran returned to the practice for the first time since training camp ahead of the team's Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but had been limited that week as well as in the two practices before players were dismissed for the bye in Week 7. As if this latest development wasn't encouraging enough, following the Ravens' waiving of fourth-year tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden on Thursday per the NFL transaction wire, all signs or pointing toward Ricard making his 2025 debut against the Bears.
During the two-time All-Pro's absence, Mitchell-Paden served as both the Ravens' fullback and third tight end while Isaiah Likely was still recovering from a broken foot. He had some admirable performances in what was the first regular season action of his NFL career, with Week 1 being the most notable, but he still wasn't the same road-grading force in the ground game as his fellow former undrafted free agent.
How Ricard's return impacts Ravens' inconsistent rushing attack
When healthy, the former converted undrafted defensive lineman is, in many ways, the straw that stirs the Ravens' drink on offense, given all that he brings to the table as a blocker both in the run game as well as pass protection. He essentially serves as sixth offensive lineman and extra tight end all rolled into one.
Without him, Baltimore's rushing attack, which is perennially among the top three if not the top-ranked rushing attack, has been league average, currently sitting at 16th in yards with 757, tied for sixth in rushing touchdowns with 6, but still happen to be second in yards per carry with 5.3. Count offensive coordinator Todd Monken among those who are ecstatic to have him back, and he all but confirmed that Ricard would be making his debut this week.
"We're excited to have Pat back, a guy that's played as much football as he has," Monken said Thursday. "He can play out on the line of scrimmage, he can play in the backfield. He's a guy that doesn't get dented, doesn't overreact to what he sees. That's why he's been an elite football player at his position."
The 6'3" and 300-pounder helped pave the way for five-time Pro Bowl Derrick Henry to rush for nearly 2,000 yards last season and could be just what the doctor ordered when it comes to solving their inexcusable short-yardage and goal-line struggles.
"He is a big, big reason why we had so much success last year, and we're excited to have him back healthy," Henry said. "Heck yes, we're definitely excited."
