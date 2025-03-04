Ravens Could Sign Davante Adams After Jets Release
The Baltimore Ravens and the rest of the NFL are reacting to having a top-tier talent hit the open market.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the New York Jets are cutting wide receiver Davante Adams, whom the team acquired just before the trade deadline from the Las Vegas Raiders.
Adams, 32, caught 85 passes for 1,064 yards and eight touchdowns with the Raiders and Jets last season, proving he can still be a big contributor in the NFL.
Now that Adams is looking for a new home, the Ravens could emerge as a potential landing spot for the three-time All-Pro receiver.
The Ravens have Zay Flowers as their No. 1 receiver, but his absence during the playoffs due to injury exposed the lack of depth at the position. Signing Adams would certainly help in that department.
Lamar Jackson would have a major target on the sideline that would allow Flowers to play more in the slot, giving the Ravens a lethal combination of weapons on offense.
Adams will likely have several suitors in free agency, but the Ravens should be among the top of the list with both sides benefitting from a union.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!