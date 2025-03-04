Ravens Predicted to Keep Underrated WR
Tylan Wallace may not be a household name, but the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver is an important cog in the machine.
A 2021 fourth-round pick from Oklahoma State, Wallace has been largely a special teams player throughout his four years in Baltimore. When he has had opportunities, though, he's usually made the most of them.
The 25-year-old has only two NFL touchdowns, but both were highlight-reel plays in the clutch. First, he returned a punt 76 yards in overtime to give the Ravens a 37-31 win over the Los Angeles Rams in December of 2023. Second, he tightroped down the sideline for an 84-yard receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter of a 35-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in November of 2024.
With Wallace set to hit free agency later this month, the Ravens have to decide whether or not to bring him back for next season. For The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, the decision to keep him should be an easy one.
"The Ravens like what Wallace brings on special teams and as a perimeter blocker, and he’s made plays offensively when given an opportunity," Zrebiec wrote. "They also have snaps available at receiver, assuming Agholor moves on.
"It would be surprising if they didn’t make Wallace an offer to return. He could be looking for a bigger role offensively, which the Ravens have been reluctant to give him over the past four seasons."
Baltimore has a few other receivers set to hit free agency, but few, if any, of them provide the special teams value that Wallace does. If the decision comes down to keeping Wallace or another receiver, that could be a key point in his favor.
Wallace has made the most of his limited opportunities in Baltimore, and if he returns on a new deal, he should see more playing time than ever before.
