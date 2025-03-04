Ravens Land Speedy CB in Latest Mock Draft
Last year, the Baltimore Ravens used their first-round pick on the fastest cornerback in the draft in Clemson's Nate Wiggins, who ran an impressive 4.28-second 40-yard dash.
This year, another blazing-fast cornerback could be on their radar.
Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston was one of the biggest winners at last week's NFL Scouting Combine, running the fastest 40-yard dash of any player at the event at 4.28 seconds, the same time as Wiggins before him. He's risen up draft boards as a result, with Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema projecting him to the Ravens at No. 27 overall in his latest mock draft.
"Hairston was a big winner at the combine, proving his elite speed with a 4.28-second 40-yard dash and a 39.5-inch vertical jump," Sikkema wrote. "He missed time this past season due to a shoulder injury, but when healthy, he was a feisty run defender and a good form tackler for the position. I believe he'll have a pre-draft rise similar to Terrion Arnold last year. The Ravens could use more cornerback help if they let Brandon Stephens walk in free agency."
Hairston only played seven games in 2024, recording 19 total tackles, four pass breakups and a pick-six. In 13 games in 2023, though, he had 55 total tackles with six pass breakups and five interceptions, including two pick-sixes. He earned second-team All-SEC selections in each of those two seasons.
If Stephens leaves, which seems pretty likely after a rough 2024 campaign, cornerback will be a major need for the Ravens this offseason. While some aspects of his game need work, particularly his physicality and run support, his speed, lengthy frame and ball skills make him an intriguing prospect.
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place in Green Bay, Wis. from April 24-26, with the Ravens' first pick coming at the end of the first round.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!