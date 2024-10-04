Ravens Starter In Question vs. Bengals
The Baltimore Ravens could be without a few key players against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, with starting left guard Andrew Vorhees being the most notable of the bunch.
Vorhees (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's practice for the first time in nearly two weeks, but is still questionable for Sunday's game. The second-year pro missed last week's win over the Buffalo Bills.
Vorhees, a 2023 seventh-round pick out of USC, earned the starting left guard job this season after missing his entire rookie campaign recovering from a torn ACL. He hasn't been outstanding, but has been arguably the most-consistent of the three new starters up front.
If Vorhees misses his second-straight game, the Ravens will most likely roll with a similar lineup to what they used last week. Patrick Mekari moved over to left guard while Roger Rosengarten took his place at right tackle, and it worked very well as Baltimore ran for 271 yards and allowed just one sack for a one-yard loss.
The other Ravens questionable for Sunday's game are running back Rasheen Ali (neck) and wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harty (knee). Ali, a fifth-round rookie from Marshall, returned to practice on Thursday and was a full participant on Friday, so his recovery seems to be going well. Harty is a new addition to the injury report on Friday.
Cornerback Arthur Maulet (knee), who returned to practice Wednesday after starting the season on injured reserve, has also been ruled out. Head coach John Harbaugh revealed Friday that Maulet suffered a soft-tissue setback after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery during training camp.
"He had a soft-tissue setback, so he won't make it to this game this week, but he'll be day-to-day probably going forward next week," Harbaugh told reporters. "We'll just have to see."
Kickoff from Paycor Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
