Ravens Safety Sends Love to Tyrese Haliburton After Injury
Baltimore Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington can relate to what Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is going through.
In the first quarter of Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, Haliburton, who was already playing through a calf strain, went down with a non-contact injury and needed help getting to the locker room. His father later told ESPN that it was an Achilles injury, putting his status for the 2025-26 season in serious doubt. Haliburton had nine points while making 3 of 4 three-point attempts in seven minutes before exiting.
The Pacers ultimately fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-91, losing the championship in agonizing fashion without their best player.
Shortly after Haliburton's injury, Washington — who tore his Achilles last month and will now miss most of, if not all of, the upcoming season — shared some words of support for the Pacers superstar.
Even though Haliburton's postseason ended in perhaps the worst way imaginable, his playoff run was absolutely unforgettable. The 25-year-old averaged 17.3 points and 8.6 assists per game, but more importantly, hit several clutch shots and engineered several improbable comebacks. Without him, the Pacers likely aren't even in the NBA Finals to begin with.
"I'm proud of that kid," Pacers forward Pascal Siakam said. "He went through so much during the year. A lot of criticism. It's a lot for a young kid to go through, and he had a lot of stress. And he just kept fighting. He kept fighting every single day."
"He did some incredible things, this whole playoff run and this year. I'm just super proud of him. Obviously, it hurts because we couldn't get it done, and I wanted it so bad for him just because I know that he gave us everything -- everything he had. It just hurts that he couldn't see it through with us."
Achilles injuries are incredibly difficult to come back from, with most athletes needing nearly a year of rehab. Hopefully for both Washington and Haliburton, they can come back stronger in the near future.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!