Ravens Assistant Compares Harbaugh Brothers' Coaching Styles
As brothers, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh and Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh share a lot in common.
That includes their assistant coaches, as many of them have coached under both brothers at various points in their careers. Naturally, those coaches know the similarities and differences between their coaching styles.
One such assistant is Ravens defensive backs coach Doug Mallory, who spent the last three seasons as a defensive analyst for Jim's Michigan Wolverines. Last week, Mallory gave a detailed explanation of just how alike their coaching styles truly are.
"[Their styles are] very similar," Mallory told reporters. "I think the first thing [is that] they're very honest, and they're very up front. If there's an issue, if something needs to be addressed, he doesn't let it string out. Both of them are going to attack it right now and get it fixed. They're not going to wait for it to linger on. They're always going to speak their mind. They're going to speak what's on their heart, and they come from the same parents, so there are definitely a lot of similarities there.
John is the second longest-tenured coach in the NFL as he's been with the Ravens since 2008. In contrast, Jim is making his grand return to the NFL after nearly a decade at Michigan. The younger Harbaugh brother previously coached the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014.
The Harbaugh brothers have faced off twice in the NFL, with John's Ravens coming out on top both times. First was a 16-6 home victory on Thanksgiving in 2011, while the second and far more famous one was a 34-31 win in Super Bowl XLVII.
The highly-anticipated return of the Harbaugh Bowl, or the "HarBowl" as some have called it, will take place in Los Angeles on Nov. 25, just three days before Thanksgiving.
Above all, though, Mallory believes there's one similarity between the brothers that makes them both a delight to work for.
"They're great people. They're great men. They're great husbands, fathers, coaches, and they have a great rapport with their team."
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!