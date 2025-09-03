Ravens Trail Just Two in Final Preseason Power Rankings
The Baltimore Ravens have nothing else to prove before their playoff rematch against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. They still have Lamar Jackson under center, good enough to solidify them as contenders , as well as a top-ranked defense and the lineup versatility to challenge anyone on paper.
Everyone is well aware of the opportunity in front of the Ravens, and it's no secret how desperate they are to finally make it back to the Super Bowl with this iteration of the team and win the whole thing. They haven't even made it that far during the Jackson era, and they'll continue getting shut out as the unanimous best NFL team as long as they continue proving doubters right every season.
Bleacher Report recognizes their potential as one of the organizations who've done league-leading work in putting the team in a position to succeed, granting them a spot in the top-three of their final preseason power ranking, but no higher. The top two spots were reserved for the two teams who most recently proved themselves, with the AFC-dominating Kansas City Chiefs and championship-winning Philadelphia Eagles finishing as the list's toppers.
"The defense, which improved down the stretch last year under first-year coordinator Zach Orr, added a few exciting pieces on the back end," Kris Knox wrote. "DeAndre Hopkins adds another big name to an offense that saw minimal turnover. Lamar Jackson again played at an MVP level in 2024, and it's hard to envision a regression this year. If he stays healthy, this just might be the year he plays for a title."
That's a lot of focus on potential and "ifs," the sort of questions that no one has to spend much time on with either of the most recent Super Bowl participants. The deep Eagles retained the core that pushed them to that dominant win, while the resilient Chiefs are expected to attack this season with a vengeance.
The Ravens can at least be happy with the fact that they outranked the Bills, the team that prematurely ended their last playoff run and robbed Jackson of a potential third MVP.
Baltimore will have plenty of competition to handle out in the AFC, and has the roster talent to get about as far as they want in the 2026 postseason. Once they provide the analysts and fans with some more reason to continue investing hope in their odds year after year, they'll be sure to make the ranking jump.
