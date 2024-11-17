Ravens Believed to Hold Edge Over Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens have enjoyed plenty of success under Lamar Jackson, and plenty more will come in the future. However, there's one core part of being a Raven that Jackson has consistently struggled with: beating the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.
Throughout his career, Jackson is just 1-3 as a starter (yes, he really has started just four games against Pittsburgh) facing the team wearing black and gold. Moreover, he has completed just 59.1 percent of his passes for 870 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions, along with 262 rushing yards and no touchdowns plus seven fumbles (three lost). His 66.8 passer rating is his worst against any single opponent.
Baltimore's recent struggles against Pittsburgh aren't all on Jackson, as the latter has won seven of the past eight meetings, but it goes to show how one-sided the rivalry has been as of late.
That said, Sunday's meeting in Pittsburgh provides a chance at redemption. First place in the AFC North is on the line, and analysts seem to believe that Baltimore has a good shot to take the lead.
The Ravens' website sampled 57 analysts from 10 different outlets, and 39 of them predicted a Baltimore victory. Most who predicted such a result believe the Ravens' high-flying offense will wear down the Steelers' defense, while Pittsburgh's offense won't be able to make enough plays to keep up.
“I think the game-changer here is going to be Derrick Henry," CBS Sports' John Breech wrote. "The Steelers are 6-0 this season when they hold their opponent under 100 rushing yards, but 1-2 when they don't. If Henry can steamroll his way through the Steelers and help Baltimore control the game on the ground, then the Ravens will have a good chance of leaving Pittsburgh in total control of the AFC North and I'll say that happens.”
On the other hand, there are still quite a few pundits who believe Pittsburgh will continue its recent dominance in this rivalry, pointing to the defense's ability to rattle Jackson just enough.
“The Steelers have owned this series since 2019 despite the Ravens’ overall superiority, and they’ll go into Sunday believing they have the formula to continue their dominance," the Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker wrote. "So much comes down to Lamar Jackson, who’s on the greatest passing roll of his career. Can he go off against the opponent that has troubled him more than any other? Not this time. Pittsburgh will limit him just enough, and Russell Wilson will exploit the Ravens’ fatal flaws.”
Of course, predictions will mean nothing when kickoff rolls around at 1 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!