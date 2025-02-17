Ravens Projected to Replace Justin Tucker With ACC Kicker
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker's fall from grace has been more sudden and dramatic than almost any other athlete in recent history.
Yes, this season was easily Tucker's worst on the field as he made a career-low 73.3 percent of his field goals. However, that pales in comparison to what's unfolding off the field.
Over the past few weeks, 16 Baltimore-area massage therapists have publicly accused Tucker of sexual misconduct during sessions. All of those accusers shared similar stories and all of the alleged incidents took place between 2012 - Tucker's rookie season - and 2016.
Tucker has denied any wrongdoing, but with the number of accusers now hitting double digits, there's a very good chance he's played his final game in Baltimore regardless.
If so, who would take over kicking duties in Baltimore? In a new mock draft by Pro Football Network, Pittsburgh Panthers kicker Ben Sauls would be that guy, with the Ravens taking him with their final pick at No. 245 overall.
Sauls, a redshirt senior from Tipp City, Ohio, made 21 of 24 field goals for the Panthers in 2024. To name just a few of his memorable kicks from the season, he hit a 35-yard game-winner against Cincinnati in Week 2 and a 58-yard field goal - the longest in program history - against California in Week 6. He made six of seven kicks from 50+ yards away on the season.
Sauls was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, a third-team All-ACC selection and a member of Pro Football Focus' All-American Team.
As a kicker, Sauls obviously isn't going to be a high draft pick in April. However, he can still provide tremendous value if the Ravens decide to move on from Tucker, which at this point, feels more likely than not.
