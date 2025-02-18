Analyst Reveals Ravens' Toughest Offseason Decision
Every team will have to make tough roster decisions this offseason, and the Baltimore Ravens are no exception.
To name just a couple of those decisions, Baltimore must figure out what to do with a secondary that needs some serious depth, and would probably like to add to its pass rush in some way. However, the biggest decision is the one that's been stealing headlines all offseason.
That would of course be the offensive line, as left tackle Ronnie Stanley and left guard Patrick Mekari are both set to hit free agency in a matter of weeks. Stanley, who has spent his entire nine-year career in Baltimore, would be especially difficult to replace, especially considering the offensive line wasn't all too great to begin with.
To no surprise, PFF's Bradley Locker believes "finding ways to stabilize the offensive line" is the Ravens' biggest offseason challenge.
"The Ravens’ offensive line concerns became prevalent during the team’s Week 1 matchup in Kansas City and were never fully alleviated, even with some mixing and matching," Locker wrote. "Baltimore’s line closed the season ranking 16th in PFF overall grade and 20th in PFF run-blocking grade, and the team must now confront some increasingly difficult personnel questions.
"The biggest one revolves around left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who played 1,000-plus snaps for the first time in five years and recorded a strong 80.9 PFF pass-blocking grade. Next to Stanley, left guard Patrick Mekari will also hit the open market after producing only a 56.9 PFF overall grade from Week 4 onward."
The good news is Baltimore has plenty of options to patch up the offensive line. Locker named Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson a potential target in free agency, and suggested the Ravens use their first-round pick on a lineman as well.
In a lot of ways, the Ravens' offensive line held up better than expected this season after losing three starters, but it still wasn't great. If they can elevate it to the next level, it could go a long way toward helping them get over the hump.
