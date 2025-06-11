Ravens Have Big Position Battle
The Baltimore Ravens are figuring out what their team will look like on the field for the upcoming season and removing the question marks surrounding key positions.
One of those positions is left guard, where the team has three candidates for the starting job in Andrew Vorhees, Ben Cleveland and Garrett Dellinger.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay previewed the competition between the three of them.
"Vorhees could return to the position he started three games at last year before suffering an ankle injury that cost him the job. The 2023 seventh-rounder has struggled with availability since tearing his ACL at that year's combine, but he has all the tools to be a stalwart interior pass protector and run-blocker when healthy," Kay wrote.
"Cleveland is also a candidate to earn a full-time starting role for the first time in his career. While he's been active for 54 games since the Ravens tapped him in Round 3 of the 2021 draft, he's drawn just seven starts—the most recent coming during the 2023 season."
"Dellinger has the potential to usurp both veterans with a standout camp. While expectations aren't too high for the rookie seventh-rounder, he proved to be a versatile talent who logged time at three different spots in the offensive trenches during his four-year stint at LSU. Most of his reps came at left guard, though, and he could continue in his natural position right away in the NFL."
Kay predicts Vorhees will be the one winning the job ahead of Week 1, but there is a lot that can happen between now and then.
Injuries pop up, players make strides and others have setbacks, so all three of these offensive linemen should go into Ravens training camp with the intention of claiming the starting job.
