Former Ravens WR on Tryout With AFC Rival
With most NFL teams hosting mandatory minicamp this week, a few surprising veterans are working with clubs on a tryout basis, most of which were not announced beforehand.
Former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead is one of those players, as the 32-year-old was seen at the first day of the Los Angeles Chargers' minicamp on Tuesday.
A 10-year veteran, Snead has not seen much action since leaving the Ravens following the 2020 season. He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, but was released halfway through the season and then spent the rest of the year on the Carolina Panthers' practice squad. He then spent the next two years on and off with the San Francisco 49ers, only rarely seeing the field. Most recently, he spent a few weeks with the Miami Dolphins last offseason before being released during the preseason.
In total, Snead has appeared in just 17 games over the past four seasons, recording six receptions for 52 yards with no touchdowns.
Earlier in his career, though, Snead was a solid receiver with the Ravens and the New Orleans Saints prior to that. In six combined seasons with those two teams, he had 275 receptions for 3,393 yards and 16 touchdowns. He probably shouldn't have been as high on the depth chart as he was for much of his time in Baltimore, but he was still a solid wideout.
If Snead ends up sticking around in Los Angeles, he would join the growing list of former Ravens to sign with the Chargers. That list includes center Bradley Bozeman, tight end Hayden Hurst, safety Tony Jefferson and running back J.K. Dobbins, though the latter recently left for the rival Denver Broncos. With general manager Joe Horitz, offensive coordinator Greg Roman and more key figures having roots in Baltimore, it's no wonder why there are so many former Ravens in L.A.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!