Ravens Get Big-Time Boost on Special Teams
The Baltimore Ravens are welcoming a new player to the roster in Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jake Hummel.
Hummel, 26, went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State, but has carved out a nice career for himself as a special teams ace.
The Athletic insider Jeff Zrebiec explained why Hummel is an important signing.
"The Ravens were interested in Hummel to bolster their special teams corps, which lost two of its most active members, linebackers Malik Harrison and Chris Board, in free agency. Hummel played 827 special teams snaps for the Los Angeles Rams over the past three seasons," Zrebiec writes.
"Hummel had eight special teams tackles and a blocked punt that led to a touchdown against Buffalo last season. A former college teammate at Iowa State of Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar, Hummel also gives Baltimore some depth at inside linebacker. Not only did the Ravens lose Harrison and Board, but another core special-teamer and inside linebacker, Kristian Welch, remains a free agent."
Considering the fact that John Harbaugh specializes in special teams, the Ravens have a lot of value in that, likely more than others.
They clearly see something that they like in Hummel that prompted the Ravens to bring him into the fold after he spent the last three years with the Rams.
The Ravens needed to fill some holes at linebacker, and Hummel also checks that off. His versatility could come in handy for the Ravens this season.
Baltimore has 11 draft picks to work with this year, and most of those players will have some work on special teams, but now they will have to compete against Hummel for a roster spot and playing time, and that just became a little harder for the Ravens-to-be.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!