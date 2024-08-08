Ravens CB Having 'Quietly Strong' Training Camp
Fresh off a breakout season in Year 3, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens isn't slowing down any time soon.
The 26-year-old has reportedly dominated throughout training camp, shutting down most passes that come his way. It's no surprise that Stephens is up to the challenge considering that he was one of the most-targeted players in the entire league last season, but it's nice to see him backing up that performance once again.
"For all the talk about how good a healthy Marlon Humphrey looks and the impact Nate Wiggins could make as a rookie, Stephens is quietly having a really good training camp," Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic writes. "If he carries this momentum through the regular season and puts together another strong campaign, the pending unrestricted free agent is going to be a very rich young man at this time next year."
Accoording to Zrebiec, Stephens had two impresive breakups in Tuesday's practice. The first came when he swatted a deep pass intended for rookie Devontez Walker, while the second came when he gave Zay Flowers no room to breathe.
Last season, Stephens became the Ravens' de facto top cornerback while Humphrey was sidelined with injury, and he easily rose to the occasion. On 108 targets, he allowed 68 completions for 716 yards, two touchdowns and an 80.6 passer rating, a significant improvement over where he was earlier in his career. He also broke up 11 passes and intercepted two more.
This season, Stephens looks to carry that momentum alongside a healthy Humphrey. If he does keep up his strong play, though, his next contract could be a problem for the Ravens.
Baltimore is already over the projected salary cap next season, and if Stephens commands a huge raise, fitting his new contract in could prove quite difficult. Furthermore, it's very possible that the Ravens drafted Wiggins to prepare for the possibility of Stephens leaving, but that's a bridge to cross later.
For now, Stephens and the Ravens remain focused on performing their best and bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to Baltimore.
